Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking compensation for wrongful arrest, incarceration

The SC stated that mere release of the individual from incarceration was not sufficient, the state ought to be directed to pay appropriate compensation.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 09:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtArrestcompensationIncarceration

Follow us on :

Follow Us