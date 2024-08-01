Supreme Court allows sub-division of quotas

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that states were empowered to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, overruling E V Chinnaiah, Bar and Bench reported.

A seven-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud with Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma overruled the 2005 judgment of EV Chinnaiah v. State of Andhra Pradesh which had held that sub-classification of SC/STs is contrary to Article 341 of the Constitution which confers right on the President to prepare the list of SC/STs.

More to follow...