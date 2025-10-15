<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) between October 18 and 21 during the Diwali festival, by relaxing the previous ban on it.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a suggestion made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and others.</p><p>The court observed that there are concerns by the industry and in view of ban, conventional firecrackers are smuggled which caused more damage. </p><p>"We have to take a balanced approach. Out of 22 districts in Haryana 14 districts fall in the National Capital Region," the bench said.</p><p>The court also noted that when the ban was imposed there was not much difference in air quality except during the Covid-19 period. </p><p>"The concept of green crackers was introduced after judgment in the Arjun Gopal case. Over six years, green crackers have substantially reduced emissions. NEERI has contributed to it. From October 14, 2024 to January 1, 2025 complete ban on manufacture was imposed," the bench said.</p>.Delhi: Police seizes 675 kg of banned firecrackers, one held.<p>By relaxing the firecracker ban, the court ordered that green crackers can be burst only in designated places, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm.</p><p>On October 10, the court had indicated that it may allow use of green firecrackers during Diwali festival but with certain time duration The court had said a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR was "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated and balancing of equities was needed. </p><p>The court then reserved its decision on a plea for sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the NCR during the upcoming Diwali festival. The court said it would most likely revisit the stay on the ban on green firecrackers, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell "green" firecrackers in Delhi and NCR. </p>.Neither practical nor ideal: Supreme Court flags need to relax Delhi-NCR firecracker ban, likely to allow green firecrackers for Diwali.<p>The Solicitor General urged the court to allow green firecrackers, between 8 am and 8 pm, on Christmas and New Year Eve — between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am and for one hour on Gurpurab, and on other occasions too. He made an additional request that the timings may be relaxed for bursting of crackers during Diwali and other festivals.</p><p>“Let our children celebrate Diwali with fervour at least for two days," Mehta submitted. He also said Delhi was home to people from diverse communities who celebrate at different times of the day.</p><p>Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak asked the court to pass an order and allow to include two hours in the morning as well. On September 26, the court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR, in view of the increasing level of pollution and deteriorating environmental condition.</p>