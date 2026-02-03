Menu
Supreme Court approves appointment of five retired judges as ad-hoc judges

Those judges are Justices Mohd Faiz Alam Khan, Mohd Aslam, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Renu Agarwal and Jyotsna Sharma,
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 18:19 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 18:19 IST
