<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> Collegium on Tuesday approved the proposal for the appointment of five retired judges as ad-hoc judges of the Allahabad High Court for two years in terms of Article 224-A of the Constitution.</p><p>Those judges are Justices Mohd Faiz Alam Khan, Mohd Aslam, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Renu Agarwal and Jyotsna Sharma, </p><p>The rarely used Article 224A of the Constitution deals with the appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts and says "The Chief Justice of a High Court for any State may at any time, with the previous consent of the President, request any person who has held the office of a Judge of that Court or of any other High Court to sit and act as a Judge of the High Court for that State". </p><p>The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, held its meeting on Tuesday. </p><p>In April 2021, terming the pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as "docket explosion", the top court had activated a "dormant" constitutional provision to pave the way for the appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two to three years to clear backlog, and came out with guidelines to regulate appointments. </p><p>On January 30, 2025, the court had allowed the high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges, not exceeding 10 per cent of the court's total sanctioned strength.</p>