Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court asks states to devise policy for media briefing by police

The apex court, however, said that the states had not shown adequate interest in taking note of the manual and doing the needful.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us