Supreme Court declines to consider Amritpal Singh's plea challenging his detention

Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in jail in Assam's Dibrugarh along with his nine associates under the National Security Act (NSA).
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:55 IST
