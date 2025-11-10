<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh challenging his detention under the National Security Act.</p><p>The court asked him to approach the Punjab and High Court by requesting it to decide his plea within six weeks.</p><p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria initially decided to hear his plea in February 2026, but on Singh's counsel senior advocate Colin Gonsalves's persistent plea, the court asked him to approach the High Court with his plea. </p><p>Gonsalves urged the court to consider his plea, contending that Singh has been in detention for the last two and a half years, and the entire detention is based on one FIR in which a chargesheet has already been filed.</p>.Karnataka revenue dept to issue new SC caste certificates.<p>The lawyer further argued and cited that the top court had recently entertained another detention petition filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, seeking to declare the detention of her husband illegal under the NSA. </p><p>The bench, however, responded that Wangchuk's case was different.</p><p>Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in jail in Assam's Dibrugarh along with his nine associates under the National Security Act (NSA).</p>