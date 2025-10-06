Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court defers till October 13 hearing on plea of Vodafone Idea for quashing additional AGR demand

The VIL has filed a fresh plea against the Department of Telecommunication's (DoT) fresh demand of Rs 5,606 crore relating to the financial year 2016–17.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 08:43 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtVodafone IdeaAGR

Follow us on :

Follow Us