Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea against Gujarat High Court order refusing to quash summons in criminal defamation case

The defamation case was filed against Kejriwal by the Gujarat University over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualifications.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 08:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 08:21 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiSupreme CourtArvind Kejriwaldefamation caseGujarat High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us