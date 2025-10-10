<p>Days ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Friday suggested that a complete ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal,” noting that such restrictions are often violated and a balanced approach is needed. </p><p>The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran while reserving its order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in the region. Green crackers are specially designed fireworks that produce less smoke and harmful pollutants compared to conventional firecrackers, making them more eco-friendly.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and NCR states, urged lifting the blanket ban, saying children should be allowed to celebrate festivals like Diwali without time restrictions. Questioning the 2018 ban, the bench asked whether it had improved the air quality index (AQI). Mehta replied that, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), pollution levels have largely remained the same, except during the COVID-19 lockdown.</p><p>“Let the children celebrate for two days… the child inside me is persuading the child in your Lordships,” Mehta said, advocating a balanced solution that protects both livelihoods and the environment. The Chief Justice observed that extreme restrictions often fail in practice, noting that firecrackers continue to be used despite the ban.</p>.NCR states urges Supreme Court to permit bursting of green crackers.<p>Mehta proposed allowing only NEERI-approved green crackers, sold through licensed traders, banning online sales and joint crackers or “laris.” He added that PESO and NEERI would periodically inspect manufacturing units, with immediate sealing of violators.</p><p>The bench also heard arguments from green cracker manufacturers, environmentalists, and government representatives. Senior advocate K Parameshwar noted that the ban was imposed without consultation, contrary to 2017-18 judgments permitting green crackers. Manufacturers, he said, had invested heavily in eco-friendly production and were being unfairly penalised. Lawyer J Sai Deepak highlighted that the industry is heavily regulated and willing to cooperate with inspections.</p><p>The court questioned why the ban was limited to parts of Haryana and NCR districts, suggesting uniformity across the state. On September 26, the top court had allowed certified manufacturers to produce green crackers, with restrictions on sale in prohibited areas. It now asked the Centre to take a fresh look at the absolute ban across Delhi-NCR, which includes 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana along with Delhi.</p>