Supreme Court junks ED plea challenging Bombay High Court order to consider NDTV's compounding applications under FEMA

However, a year later, the RBI told NDTV that it could not consider its application since the ED had written to it on December 1, 2017, expressing suspicion and making further allegations of money laundering against the company and its subsidiaries in some other cases as well.

NDTV then approached the high court, challenging, among other things, the ED's December 1 letter to the RBI.

It told the high court that even though it was denying all allegations made by the ED in its 2015 showcause notices, it had chosen to go for compounding proceedings to save further agony to its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Compounding under FEMA refers to the process of voluntarily admitting a contravention and seeking redress.

While the RBI is empowered to compound contraventions under FEMA, the ED counsel had pointed out before the high court that in February 2007, the Union government introduced a proviso to the compounding rules.

The proviso mandated that if the ED was of the view that the compounding proceeding was related to a serious contravention involving suspected money laundering, terror financing or anything affecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, such cases would not be compounded by the RBI.

The ED lawyer had also submitted some documents, containing allegations and suspicions of money laundering made by the agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against NDTV and some of its subsidiary companies in several past cases, including the 2G "scam".

This was vehemently opposed by NDTV's counsel.

He had argued that the statutory powers vested in the RBI could not be interfered with "on mere suspicion".