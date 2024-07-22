Supreme Court Live | Kanwar Yatra to Bhojshala matter, top court to hear several important cases today
Keep tracking DH for all the latest updates on Kanwar Yatra hearing, Haryana government's plea against removal of barricades at Shambhu border, hearing on Bhojshala, SC's take on SIT probe into electoral bonds and petitions to cancel NEET-UG 2024.
Kanwar Yatra Directives of the owner's name on the shops - SC to hear the case
02:3622 Jul 2024
Supreme Court had earlier directed NTA to publish marks of all candidates; questions necessity of re-exam
02:3622 Jul 2024
NTA files an additional affidavit in Supreme Court in the NEET-UG matter
03:3322 Jul 2024
SC to hear a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with a cattle-smuggling case
03:3322 Jul 2024
Top court to hear The bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case last year
03:3322 Jul 2024
SC to hear a plea of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
02:3722 Jul 2024
Plea in Supreme Court challenges the Uttar Pradesh govt order mandating shopowners to divulge their names and details in front of shops during Kanwar Yatra . Justice Hrishikesh Roy led bench to hear tomorrow Supreme Court
02:3622 Jul 2024
NTA complied with the same and published it by Saturday 12 noon.