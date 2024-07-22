Home
LIVE
Supreme Court Live | Kanwar Yatra to Bhojshala matter, top court to hear several important cases today

Keep tracking DH for all the latest updates on Kanwar Yatra hearing, Haryana government's plea against removal of barricades at Shambhu border, hearing on Bhojshala, SC's take on SIT probe into electoral bonds and petitions to cancel NEET-UG 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 03:48 IST

Highlights
02:3722 Jul 2024

Kanwar Yatra Directives of the owner's name on the shops - SC to hear the case

02:3622 Jul 2024

Supreme Court had earlier directed NTA to publish marks of all candidates; questions necessity of re-exam

02:3622 Jul 2024

NTA files an additional affidavit in Supreme Court in the NEET-UG matter

03:3322 Jul 2024

SC to hear a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with a cattle-smuggling case

03:3322 Jul 2024

Top court to hear The bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case last year

03:3322 Jul 2024

SC to hear a plea of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

02:3722 Jul 2024

Plea in Supreme Court challenges the Uttar Pradesh govt order mandating shopowners to divulge their names and details in front of shops during Kanwar Yatra . Justice Hrishikesh Roy led bench to hear tomorrow Supreme Court

02:3622 Jul 2024

Supreme Court had earlier directed NTA to publish marks of all candidates; questions necessity of re-exam

NTA complied with the same and published it by Saturday 12 noon.

Published 22 July 2024, 02:39 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTMCNEETAnubrata MondalSCMoney LaunderingD Y ChandrachudElectoral bondsTrinamool CogressKanwar Yatra

