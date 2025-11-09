<p>Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: The family members of a teenage girl here alleged that she was raped by a maulana of an illegal madrassa where she was studying, a charge that was found to be untrue during medical examination, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>In her complaint lodged on November 4, the mother of the 15-year-old girl alleged that Maulana Irfan Ul Qadri of Rizviya Gulshan Fatima madrassa in the old city locality in the Kotwali area raped her daughter, Circle officer Neha Tripathi said.</p>.Rape accused, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra flees to Australia.<p>Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Qadri, who is absconding, Tripathi said, adding that the police have detained his wife.</p>.<p>However, the girl's medical examination at the district hospital on Saturday did not confirm rape. During questioning the next day, the girl backtracked from her statement, police said.</p>.<p>Though the rape has not been confirmed, a detailed probe into the matter is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police, North, Alok Singh.</p>.<p>It is also being probed why the girl and her family accused Qadri of rape, he said.</p>