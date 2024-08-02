Supreme Court refuses to quash defamation case filed by Divya Spandana against Asianet News Network

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash the defamation case filed by actor-politician Divya Spandana against Asianet News Network and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat.

Spandana has filed a defamation case against Asianet News and others alleging that the accused had telecast the news of the alleged involvement of Kannada film actresses in the betting and spot fixing scandal.

She alleged that the complainant was time and again named and her photos and videos were shown while the news was being telecast.

The complaint filed by Spandana specifically averred that the news was being telecast in such a manner, as if the complainant was one of the person who was involved in the alleged cricket betting or spot fixing scandal.