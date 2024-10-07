Supreme Court sets aside law to close down Khalsa University as unconstitutional

"No material is placed on record to show that there were any discussions prior to the Act being passed or as to what material was placed and taken into consideration by the competent legislature," the bench said.

The court allowed the appeal filed by the Khalsa University against the High Court's 2017 order and the status quo ordered on May 29, 2017 would stand restored.

Among other grounds, the appellant contended Captain Amarinder Singh had made public statements that he was “touchy” about the Khalsa College, that he would not permit the ruling party to tinker with its status and that, after he comes to power, he will reverse the decision.

Immediately after he became the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2017, the Act was passed to repeal the private university.

The appellant said under the 2010 Policy, 16 Universities were established, however, it was only the Khalsa University which was picked up and abolished, which was patently arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.