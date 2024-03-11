Supreme Court suspends 3-year sentence handed to K Ponmudi in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court suspended the 3-year sentence given to former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case, Live Law reported on Monday.

"We direct that the appellant shall be released on bail by the Special Court on suitable terms and conditions," stated the Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

In December last year, the Madras High Court convicted then state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his wife in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, overturning a 2016 trial court order that had acquitted them.

The High Court's decision came after the judge permitted the appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) against the trial court's acquittal of the couple in the case related to the accumulation of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income during Ponmudy’s tenure as Higher Education and Mines Minister between 2006 and 2011.

(With PTI inputs)