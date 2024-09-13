Supreme Court to examine fresh plea to declare freebies by political parties as corrupt practices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a fresh plea to declare the freebies announced by the political parties before elections as corrupt practices.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Union government and the Election Commission on the petition filed by B Lakshmidevi from Bengaluru through advocate Balaji Srinivasan.

The court directed to tag the plea with a similar petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.