Supreme Court to examine implementation of POSH Act for women lawyers

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan also sought a response from the Bar Council of India.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 11:40 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 11:40 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPoSH

