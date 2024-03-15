Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Election Commissioners Act 2023 on March 21

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for a petitioner, contended that the government has preponed the meeting of the panel to select two Election Commissioners.

He asked the court to look at the Supreme Court's previous Constitution bench decision which stated the appointment to the post of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners have to be made by a panel also comprising the CJI.

The bench, however, asked the counsel to come to the final direction in the judgment.

The Constitution bench had then stated that the panel suggested by the court was to be formed until a law is passed by Parliament in this regard.