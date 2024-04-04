Supreme Court upholds validity of SC caste certificate Navneet Kaur Rana

New Delhi: In a major relief for Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bombay High Court's judgment which quashed her Scheduled Caste certificate.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol upheld the decision of the Scrutiny Committee which did not find any fault with her caste certificate used in filing nomination papers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The court said the findings of the Scrutiny Committee arrived after due inquiry does not call for any interference.

The court set aside the Bombay High Court's order which had held Rana's caste certificate of 'Mochi' was fraudulently obtained while she belonged to Sikh Chamar.

The bench had on February 29, 2024 reserved its judgment in the plea by Rana, an MP from Amravati challenging the Bombay High Court order canceling her caste certificate.

The High Court's judgment in 2021 had come on a petition by former Shiv Sena MP Anandra Vithoba Adsul.