Supreme Court voices concern over misuse of Sec 216 CrPC to derail trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its serious concern over misuse of Section 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code related to the power of court to alter charge before judgment is pronounced, saying repeated filing of such applications is highly deplorable and must be dealt with sternly.

"Unfortunately, such applications are being filed in the trial courts sometimes in ignorance of law and sometimes deliberately to delay the proceedings. Once such applications though untenable are filed, the trial courts have no alternative but to decide them, and then again such orders would be challenged before the higher courts, and the whole criminal trial would get derailed," a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said.

The bench pointed out Section 216, CrPC is an enabling provision which allowed the court to alter or add to any charge at any time before judgment is pronounced, and if any alternation or addition to a charge is made, the court has to follow the procedure as contained therein.

"Section 216 does not give any right to the accused to file a fresh application seeking his discharge after the charge is framed by the court, more particularly when his application seeking discharge under Section 227 has already been dismissed," the court said.