Supreme Court women lawyers' body demands installing CCTVs to prevent crimes against women

New Delhi: Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association on Friday demanded all government agencies and both public and private sector authorities to ensure installation of fully operational CCTV systems in every workplace and institution, across the country as an effective measures to control crime against the women.

In a press release, the body led by its President Mahalakshmi Pavani expressed indignation and condemnation to an appalling murder of a female advocate in Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh.

The SCWLA said installing of CCTVs will not only serve as crucial evidence for investigating crimes more effectively and apprehending perpetrators, but also offer significant benefits for ensuring women's safety.

"CCTV cameras can act as a deterrent against potential misconduct, provide real-time monitoring to swiftly address any incidents, and enhance overall security by documenting activities and establishing a visible presence of surveillance," it said.