Supreme Court women lawyers' body demands installing CCTVs to prevent crimes against women

New Delhi: Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association on Friday demanded all government agencies and both public and private sector authorities to ensure installation of fully operational CCTV systems in every workplace and institution, across the country as an effective measures to control crime against the women.
In a press release, the body led by its President Mahalakshmi Pavani expressed indignation and condemnation to an appalling murder of a female advocate in Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh.
The SCWLA said installing of CCTVs will not only serve as crucial evidence for investigating crimes more effectively and apprehending perpetrators, but also offer significant benefits for ensuring women's safety.
"CCTV cameras can act as a deterrent against potential misconduct, provide real-time monitoring to swiftly address any incidents, and enhance overall security by documenting activities and establishing a visible presence of surveillance," it said.
The women lawyers also called for the adoption of a 'Zero-Tolerance Attitude' towards the perpetrators of such egregious crimes against women, guaranteeing that justice is equitably accessible to all women across our nation.
"The safety of women in our workplaces and beyond is a critical national issue, and we demand immediate, impactful reforms to address this grave injustice," it said.
The women lawyers' body said this tragic incident highlighted an urgent and escalating crisis regarding the safety of women in the field of law and legal spheres.
"Indeed, at present, this is a distressing concern for every Indian woman working in any profession or workplace where none of them feel safe at their workplace and their lives are at stake, following the horrific rape-cum-murder of Kolkata's lady doctor from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital," they said.
They demanded that there must be immediate introduction and implementation of comprehensive legal measures for ensuring the safety and protection of all women lawyers throughout the country.
The press release was also signed by Prerna Singh, Secretary, SCWLA, Bhakti Pasrija Sethi and Priyanka Mathur, Vice Presidents SCWLA, Maheravish Rein, Executive Member, Mansa Singh, Assistant Secretary, Sudha Pal, Treasurer and Subhra Saha, Assistant Treasurer.
Published 06 September 2024, 19:34 IST