Swati Maliwal alleged 'assault' row: Who is Bibhav Kumar?

Bibhav Kumar, the close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who stands accused of assaulting the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside Kejriwal's residence, initially worked with Kabir— an NGO run by former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia. While Kumar was hired as Kejriwal's private secretary on a co-terminus basis in 2015, Kumar's connections with Sisodia and Kejriwal date back to before 2000.

A Delhi court on Sunday sent Kumar to five days in police custody. Police arrived at Kejriwal's residence from where he was arrested. Maliwal on May 13 alleged that Kumar "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence.

How is Kumar associated with Sisodia and Kejriwal?

Bibhav Kumar worked for Sisodia's NGO— Kabir way before the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement that ultimately led to the formation of AAP. As per a report in the Indian Express, Kumar is said to have been a coordinator in the past for Kejriwal's NGO Public Cause Research Foundation (PCRF), where Swati Maliwal also worked.