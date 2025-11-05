'Sweety' kaun hai?: Who is Brazilian model Rahul Gandhi claimed voted in Haryana election

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭?



❓ Who is this lady?

❓ How old is she?

❓ Where is she from?



She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema,… pic.twitter.com/3VHdBDLc14