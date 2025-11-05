'Sweety' kaun hai?: Who is Brazilian model Rahul Gandhi claimed voted in Haryana election

<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> during a press conference on Wednesday made revelations about 'vote chori' in Haryana, where he mentioned that a Brazilian model who was registered as a voter in Haryana, voted '22 times' from 10 different booths.</p><p>Rahul presented a photograph of the woman who he said had voted 22 times and presented her case as an example of the alleged 2.5 million 'stolen' votes.</p><p>The model allegedly under the names like Sweety, Seema and Rashmi voted in Haryana. </p><p>The Congress taking to their X account noted that the model is one of the 25 lakh voters in Haryana. </p>.<p>"She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Rashmi, etc," the party posted. </p>.<p>"This suggests a centralised operation, similar to Aland and Mahadevapura. What's shocking is that she's reportedly from Brazil - a Brazilian model, to be specific. She's one of the 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which further supports the existence of a centralised operation," the post further read.</p><p>A search on Google showed up a picture of the model posted by an account run by Matheus Ferrero in August 8, 2017. </p>.<p>Rahul Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.</p><p>Thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he claimed.<br><br>Rahul claimed that the alleged vote theft was part of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/brazilian-model-voted-22-times-to-ec-and-pm-have-destroyed-poll-process-rahul-gandhi-drops-h-bomb-on-haryana-key-takeaways-3787162#3">systematic method </a>adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to "kill" the Constitution and Indian democracy.<br><br>"The EC is in partnership with the PM and the Home Minister. They have destroyed poll process. This is reality of Indian democracy," he said.<br><br>Rahul Gandhi also claimed one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.</p>