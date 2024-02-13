Talks with Union ministers remain inconclusive, farmers to go ahead with 'Delhi Chalo' march

Chandigarh: A team of Union ministers on Monday evening held talks here with farmer leaders in a bid to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march, but the meeting remained inconclusive with a farmer leader asserting that they will go ahead with the protest.

In the meeting, the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, sources said.

However, sources said, farmer leaders were adamant on a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, which is one of their key demands.