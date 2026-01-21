<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday yet again reiterated that he stopped the war between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a> last year, adding that eight planes were shot down during the violent exchange between the two countries.</p><p>"I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months, these were unendable wars. Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India... they were really going at it, eight planes shot down. They were going nuclear in my opinion," Trump said. </p><p>In a nearly two-hour long press conference to mark one year of office in his second term, Trump complained about the Nobel Peace Prize snub, claiming that he deserved the award. He said that he had saved at least 10 million lives by stopping the India-Pakistan conflict. </p>.'365 Wins in 365 Days' | 'Gulf of Trump', mugshots and Nobel Peace Prize: US President marks one year in office with stack of 'accomplishments'.<p>"The prime minister of Pakistan was here, and he said President Trump saved 10 million people and may be much more than that. They are both nuclear countries."</p><p>Trump was referring to the military escalation between India and Pakistan from May 7 to May 10, when India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists in April last year. </p><p>Trump initially announced a ceasefire between the two warring nations on May 10 and has since claimed about 80 times that he negotiated a peace deal between the two countries, a claim India has repeatedly denied. </p><p><strong>'Denied Nobel Peace Prize'</strong> </p><p>The president also reiterated that the snub was one of the reasons for his push to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland, adding that he did not believe the Norwegian government's statement that it does not control the Nobel Foundation, which awards the prize.</p><p>On Sunday, Trump wrote in a text message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote, adding that he would now focus on "what is good and proper for the United States of America."</p><p>Trump also pushed for Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, to be controlled by the US.</p><p>"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China," Trump wrote, questioning Denmark’s historical claim to Greenland and arguing that US control was essential to global security.</p><p>"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," he said.</p>