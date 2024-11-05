Actor Kasthuri booked for remarks on Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Tamil actor Kasthuri Shankar was on Tuesday booked by the Greater Chennai Police for her alleged derogatory<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/actress-kasturi-shankar-stokes-row-by-remarks-on-telugu-speaking-people-in-tamil-nadu-3261629"> comments on Telugu-speaking people </a>settled in Tamil Nadu at an event demanding “legal protection” for Brahmins amid “rising hate speech” against the community in the state. </p><p>Kasthuri, who has acted in all South Indian language movies and appears on small screen now, has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Egmore police. The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by the All India Telugu Federation led by Dr C M K Reddy. </p><p>Section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, and residence), section 353(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), and section 353(2) (making, publishing or circulating statements containing false information) have been slapped against Kasthuri, police sources told <em>DH.</em></p>.Tamil Nadu is not against Hindi but opposes its imposition: Udhayanidhi Stalin.<p>Kasthuri, who is a regular on Tamil and English television news channels, is a known critic of the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, while addressing an event organised by Indu Makkal Katchi of Arjun, Kasthuri alleged that she was denied opportunities in the Tamil film industry since she was a Brahmin. </p><p>At one point, she made derogatory comments on Telugu-speaking people settled in Tamil Nadu while trying to take a dig at DMK ministers with Telugu lineage. </p><p>“Who are you to say that Brahmins who came here long ago are not Tamils? Since they cannot call themselves Tamils, they coined the term Dravidians. That’s why they couldn’t name their party (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Tamilargal (Tamils) Munnetra Kazhagam,” she alleged. </p><p>After her comments stoked a major row, Kasthuri said she did not mention the entire Telugu-speaking community in Tamil Nadu but only a section in the DMK. </p><p>“I reiterate that my expressed opinions are contextually specific to certain persons and not general to the greater Telugu community. It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertently ill feeling,” Kasthuri said in a statement, adding that she was withdrawing her remarks on the Telugu community. </p>