Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Actor Kasthuri withdraws reference to Telugus, says 'never intended to hurt' them

Kasturi added that she has always lived above caste and regional differences and feels fortunate to have a special connection to the Telugu community.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 15:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTeluguTamils

Follow us on :

Follow Us