Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Death toll in stone quarry collapse in UP climbs to 6, more workers still feared trapped

The state government has announced a three-tier probe into the incident by the police, mining and district administration.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 15:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentminingstone quarryingSonbhadra

Follow us on :

Follow Us