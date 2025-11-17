<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A leader of the action council of residents of Munambam near Kochi, who are protesting against the Kerala Waqf Board's claim over their land, is likely to contest the local body election as Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.</p><p>Joseph Benny, leader of the action council of Munambam residents, is being considered by the UDF as a candidate from the Munambam block. Benny was earlier a Congress worker. He later joined the CPI(M). But after the Munambam land stir started he disassociated with the CPI(M).</p><p>Benny told <em>DH</em> that a formal announcement of the UDF regarding his candidature was yet to come.</p>.BLOs boycott SIR work across Kerala after officer’s suicide; Opposition demands probe against CPI(M).<p>The UDF's move assumes significance as the BJP earlier tried to woo the people of Munambam with even minority affairs minister Kiren Rijuju coming down to the region and claiming the Waqf law amendments would help in overcoming the Waqf board's claim over their land.</p><p>Meanwhile, the stir by the 610 affected families entered the 400th day on Sunday. Even as the Kerala High Court recently observed that the Waqf land claim on their land was not legal, the state government is yet to restore the revenue right of the land owners.</p>