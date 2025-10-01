Menu
After Karur stampede, Vijay’s rallies put on hold for two weeks

With 41 lives lost and over 60 injured in Karur, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said Vijay’s “meet the people” events are temporarily postponed, citing anguish over the tragedy.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 10:00 IST
Published 01 October 2025, 10:00 IST
