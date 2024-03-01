Amid China flag row, BJP wishes Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in Mandarin

Chennai: As Chief Minister M K Stalin turned 71, Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday wished him on the occasion in Mandarin, in an apparent dig at him after an advertisement issued by his ministerial colleague Anitha R Radhakrishnan had a Chinese flag on the nose cone of a rocket.

“On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life,” the state unit’s official handle on X said with an image wishing a happy birthday to the Chief Minister in Mandarin.