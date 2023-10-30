Andhra train accident: TN CM tells Centre to enhance safety

Stalin said on X, "with a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession. It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld."

He expressed grief over the train accident in Andhra Pradesh and said it occurred 'just months after' the tragic Balasore train accident in June 2023.