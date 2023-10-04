Home
tamil nadu

Annamalai advised rest; padayatra rescheduled, says Tamil Nadu BJP

The foot march was slated to start on October 6 but is now being postponed to October 16 as Annamalai has been provisionally diagnosed with a viral lower respiratory infection.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 13:02 IST

The next leg of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra is being rescheduled due to his ill health, the party said on Wednesday.

The foot march was slated to start on October 6 but is now being postponed to October 16, the party's state unit said on its official X handle, adding that he has been advised rest by doctors.

It also shared a communique from a city-based hospital, which said that Annamalai has been provisionally diagnosed with a viral lower respiratory infection, with bronchospasm (asthma).

He has been prescribed medication for five days and 'bed rest' for 2 weeks, it said.

Annamalai had gone to the hospital on Tuesday with complaints of cough, breathing difficulty, throat pain, body ache and fatigue, it said.

The party, however, said that a district presidents' meeting scheduled here on Thursday will be held as planned.

(Published 04 October 2023, 13:02 IST)
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAnnamalai

