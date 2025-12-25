<p>Chennai: Few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulging in attacks and riots even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Christmas celebrations sends a “disturbing message” to the nation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. </p><p>In a social media post, Stalin said the true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear.</p>.<p>“When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Hon’ble Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,” he said in his post.</p>.Catholic Bishops' chief appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to ensure protection of Christians.<p>After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony, Stalin said, adding that a reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. </p><p>“Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve,” Stalin added.</p>