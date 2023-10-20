JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Bangaru Adigalar laid to rest with state honours

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State L Murugan, DMK MP Jagathrakshakan were among a host of others who paid their tributes.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 16:12 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar was laid to rest on Friday at Melmaruvathur near Chennai with full state honours, marked by a gun salute.

A sea of devotees thronged Melmaruvathur, about 97 km from here since Thursday evening to pay homage to their guru and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to the departed spiritual leader.

Police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and after last rites were performed by family members, the body was buried on the premises of the Melmaruvathur temple. Governor Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi were present during the gun salute.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State L Murugan, DMK MP Jagathrakshakan were among a host of others who paid their tributes.

Leaders of political parties including AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP's K Annamalai paid homage. Adigalar died on Thursday. He was 82.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 October 2023, 16:12 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT