Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

BJP asked me to demand unification of AIADMK, says Sengottaiyan

Sengottaiyan’s remarks give credence to the rumours that BJP wants general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to accommodate expelled leaders into the party.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 13:03 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us