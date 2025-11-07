Vande Mataram row | '2 paras of song adopted on Tagore's advice, PM should apologise': Congress
Jairam Ramesh shared extracts from Sabyasachi Bhattacharya's definitive biography of "Vande Mataram" on X, giving the background of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of October 29, 1937 that adopted the song.
These extracts from Sabyasachi Bhattacharya's definitive biography of Vande Mataram give the background to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of Oct 29, 1937 which adopted Vande Mataram. Three days before the meeting, on October 26, 1937, Tagore wrote to Nehru on… https://t.co/LlZ3IQWHAMpic.twitter.com/gGr5OR3EsK