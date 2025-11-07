<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As part of its Christian outreach efforts, the BJP is planning to field more members from the Christian community as candidates in the coming local body elections.</p><p>The saffron party reportedly carried out surveys to identify the wards where Christian community members need to be fielded and gave instructions to the local units. </p>.BJP launches Muslim outreach programme in Kerala ahead of local body elections.<p>Party state general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph and state vice president Shone George are spearheading the Christian outreach initiatives.</p><p>Sources said that the BJP will be trying to find Christian candidates in the wards identified by the party. It mostly includes wards in high-range areas where the party hopes to cash in on the man-animal conflict. </p><p>As many as 273 panchayats in Kerala are facing man-animal conflict, which will be a key issue during this election. Certain fringe groups of Christian community were openly supporting the BJP.</p>