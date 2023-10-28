DMK govt targeting our cadres; wants to disrupt Annamalai’s yatra, alleges four-member BJP delegation

Addressing a press conference after submitting a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi, the delegation said they would seek the intervention of the Union Home Ministry if the Tamil Nadu Government doesn’t stop targeting BJP cadres and leaders and file cases under frivolous charges against them.

The leaders claimed the party men are being targeted by the DMK to “disrupt” the state-wide padayatra undertaken by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai due to its popularity among the people. The delegation was constituted by BJP chief J P Nadda to visit Tamil Nadu and submit a report to him on attacks against cadres by the DMK regime.

“We believe the arrest of Amar Prasad Reddy who is the co-convenor of the yatra is aimed at disrupting the yatra. They are not happy with the response that the yatra is receiving from the people,” Purandeswari said.

Reddy, who is the head of BJP’s Sports Development wing, was arrested last week in connection with the installation of an “illegal” flag pole outside the residence of Annamalai in Panayur on the East Coast Road near Chennai.

Police not only removed the pole but “roughed up” the BJP cadres and lathi-charged them without any reason, the delegation alleged, adding that flags of DMK, and SDPI still continue to be there and sought to know the pole, even without a flag, was “forcibly” taken away.

“What was the need for the Commissioner of Police to arrive at the spot? This was a very small incident. This shows that he is also behaving like a DMK cadre,” Gowda alleged.

Purandeswari said as many as 409 cases have been filed against BJP cadres after the DMK came to power in 2021. “Cases are even filed against cadres who merely forward messages or post them on social media. They have even invoked SC/ST Act against a few of them. The DMK seems to be terrified by the BJP,” she added.

Gowda said they requested the Governor to summon the Chief Secretary and senior police officers and seek an explanation on why BJP cadres are targeted.

“The DMK is creating a fear psychosis among people. They are afraid of the BJP as we have good public support. We know law and order is a state subject but if the state government doesn’t act and if it is responsible for such activities, then we will ask the Union Home Ministry to intervene,” Gowda added.