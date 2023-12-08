Centre nod to set up urban flood mitigation project in Chennai

New Delhi: The Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management' activities for the Chennai Basin project.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient."
"It is the first in urban flood mitigation efforts and will help create a framework for urban flood management," he posted on "X."
"Chennai is facing major floods, the third occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding," Shah wrote in his post on X.
"Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore," he said.
The announcement comes at a time when Chennai was reeling under severe water-logging caused by heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Michaung's landfall.