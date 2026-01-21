<p>The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi police to quash an FIR against BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-malviya">Amit Malviya</a>, filed for allegedly distorting the comments of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhistalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> on Sanatana Dharma</p>.Won't apologise for Sanatana Dharma comment: Udhayanidhi Stalin.<p>The court said that continuing the present case would amount to "abuse of process of law".</p><p>The court said that what Udhayanidhi had said in 2023 on Sanatana Dharma amounted to "hate speech", termed them a "clear attack on Hinduism".</p>