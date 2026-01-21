Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Clear attack on Hinduism': Madras High Court quashes FIR against Amit Malviya for post against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Court says Udhayanidhi 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma amounted to 'hate speech'
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 05:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 05:08 IST
India NewsSanatan DharmaMadras High CourtUdhayanidhi StalinAmit MalviyaTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us