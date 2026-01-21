<p>New Delhi: The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026, the president's secretariat announced on Wednesday.</p>.<p>People can visit the garden six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm).</p>.<p>The garden will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.</p>.<p>"The Amrit Udyan of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtrapati-bhavan">Rashtrapati Bhavan</a> will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026," said a statement issued by the president's office.</p>. ‘Uttarayana’ to debut with star-studded art fest at Mysuru's JCAC from Jan 23.<p>Booking and entry to the garden are free of cost. </p><p>Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ For walk-in visitors, self-service visitor registration kiosks will be available near the entry point.</p>.<p>Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.</p>.<p>For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from the Central Secretariat metro station to gate no 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm.</p>.<p>Shuttle buses can be identified through the banner 'Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan'. </p>