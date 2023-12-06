Declare floods caused by Cyclone Michaung as national calamity: DMK MP Baalu

New Delhi: DMK MP T R Baalu on Wednesday demanded that the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centre's assistance to tide over the situation. Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Baalu said more than 1.2 crore people in Tamil Nadu are facing floods due to the cyclone and 17 people have died so far.

"After 47 years this type of flood has occurred. Heavy damage has been inflicted on properties, and more than 17 people have died," he said.