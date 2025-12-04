<p>Madurai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a> Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday declined to stay an order of a single judge allowing the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, on the Thiruparankundram hill, housing the Lord Subramaniya Swamy temple.</p>.<p>A bench led by Justice G Jayachandran and Justice K K Ramakrishnan declined to interfere with the order of Justice G R Swaminathan allowing the lighting of the lamp on the hill.</p>.Deepam row: Tension at Thiruparankundram after DMK govt govt defies Madras High Court order.<p>On December 1, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Dheepathoon', which is the stone pillar.</p>.<p>By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected and the Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 meters away from the stone pillar, the judge had said in the order. </p>