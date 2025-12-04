Menu
Deepam row | Madras HC declines to stay order allowing lighting of oil lamp on Thiruparankundram hill

A bench led by Justice G Jayachandran and Justice K K Ramakrishnan declined to interfere with the order of Justice G R Swaminathan allowing the lighting of the lamp on the hill.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 12:50 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadurai

