Depression over Bay of Bengal weakens, heavy rain likely in parts of Tamil Nadu

"It is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna, close to Mullaittivu, as a depression," the weather agency said.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 13:32 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 13:32 IST
