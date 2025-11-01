<p>Madurai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the AIADMK for removing senior leader K A Sengottaiyan for anti-party activities and claimed the principal opposition party will face political setback.</p>.<p>Noting that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had no qualification to expel Sengottaiyan from the party, he said Palaniswami was bound to face a setback in the 2026 assembly election.</p>.<p>“The people from south Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson to Edappadi K Palaniswami in the election next year. Palaniswami is selfish, and is concerned only about his position," Dhinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK, told reporters here.</p>.Decision on expulsion of Sengottaiyan final, says AIADMK gen sec Palaniswami.<p>On October 31, Sengottaiyan met expelled leaders: O Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and the latter’s aunt V K Sasikala, at the 118th jayanthi and 63rd Guru puja of Muthuramalingam Thevar in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district. He had been batting for the re-induction of these leaders into the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly election.</p>.<p>His show of unity had cost him dearly with the AIADMK announcing Sengottaiyan's expulsion for anti-party activities and bringing disrepute to the party. </p>