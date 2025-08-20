<p>Chennai: Leaders of alliance parties chose the occasion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s 50th wedding anniversary to reaffirm their commitment to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the 2026 Assembly polls even as informal discussions on including new partners have begun. </p><p>The sumptuous dinner at Stalin’s residence in upscale Teynampet on Tuesday on the eve of his wedding anniversary sent out yet another message of unity with leaders of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left, and other alliance parties in attendance. </p>.EPS sparks row with 'ambulance drivers would be turned into patients' comment, accuses DMK of disrupting his rallies.<p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the discussions in the alliance is centered around the possibility of inducting Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam (DMDK) of late actor Vijayakant into the SPA for the 2026 polls to further strengthen the alliance. </p><p>The entry of DMDK, leaders believe, will solidify the alliance’s position in northern Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK-BJP alliance is expected to mount a tough fight. They also believe that expanding the SPA with the entry of at least one more party will also strengthen the perception battle in favour of the DMK-led combine. </p><p>“We met Stalin and wished him on his 50th wedding anniversary and he hosted us for dinner. Of course, politics was discussed, and the end result is we'll stay united for the 2026 Assembly elections to defeat the AIADMK-BJP combine. One or two parties may join the alliance but that will take time,” a source aware of the developments told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha recently met Stalin ostensibly to enquire about his health. Sources said DMDK might consider joining the DMK rather than going to the AIADMK alliance, where it did not have a pleasant experience after being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket this summer. </p>.Family feud turns murkier as Ramadoss accuses son Anbumani of planting bugging device under his chair.<p>It is also believed that PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is involved in a running battle with his son and party chief Anbumani, wants to be associated with the DMK alliance, but VCK’s strident opposition to any such move is the stumbling block. </p><p>“VCK has made it clear that it won’t be comfortable being in an alliance which has PMK or Ramadoss in it. The father and son might fight now but they are one and the same and can reconcile with each other anytime. They have said that they can’t coexist with the PMK or Ramadoss,” another source said. </p><p>The SPA was cobbled up in 2017 and has contested two Lok Sabha and an Assembly election together, besides urban and rural local body elections held across the state. The alliance has emerged victorious in every election it has contested, establishing itself as the most formidable coalition in recent times. </p><p>Another source said though efforts are being made to break the alliance, they have not succeeded so far due to the ideological commitment of the constituents to stay united against the BJP. </p><p>“V-P elections is one such example as the BJP decided to test the DMK by fielding a Tamil. But it was the ideological thought that prompted the party to stand behind the alliance and reject the candidature of C P Radhakrishnan. This is what will make the alliance stay united in 2026 as well,” the first source added. </p><p>DMK and its alliance partners are confident that their numerical strength and strong internal unity will be enough to secure a win in the 2026 elections. They believe the division of anti-government votes among the AIADMK-BJP alliance, actor Vijay’s TVK, and S Seeman’s NTK will further work to their advantage.</p>