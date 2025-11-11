<p>Chennai: As DMK and its alliance partners took to the streets against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said preventing the exercise was the greatest duty before cadres now.</p><p>In a post on his X page, Stalin said the DMK and its allies were involved in both legal and field struggle against the SIR, which he said robs even the fundamental right to vote in a democracy. </p><p> “On one hand, we have set up a helpline to prevent irregularities in the SIR works that have already begun. Today, cadres from the Secular Progressive Alliance (SIR) hit the streets against SIR. Let us continue to act! Let us protect the voting rights of our people,” he said.</p>.<p>Leaders from the DMK, Congress, VCK, and Left held demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) postpone the exercise until after the assembly elections in April-May 2026. </p><p>They shouted slogans against the ECI like “Is it Election Commission of India or Election Commission of Modi”, and “ECI acts like a wing of the BJP” and spoke how the exercise could disenfranchise lakhs of voters. </p>