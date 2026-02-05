Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK minister under fire for 'north Indians come to Tamil Nadu to sell panipuri' remark

The ruling DMK defended the minister, claiming he was contrasting the state of development in the respective regions.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKPaneerselvam

Follow us on :

Follow Us