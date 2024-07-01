DMK says Tamil Nadu first state to unmask NEET, nation now realises test 'fraudulent'

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Monday dubbed the NEET as an 'industry' created for the 'welfare' of coaching centres that rake in 'several lakh crores' and said Tamil Nadu was the first state to make this clear and major parties at the national level now raise their voice against the test.

Pointing to the arrest of several people and searches by the CBI in connection with NEET-UG irregularities, DMK Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli, said BJP's partner, JD(U) itself has passed a resolution over the irregularities. "India's major parties have started to raise their voice against NEET," the Tamil daily reported.

The DMK is for a debate in both the Houses of Parliament over NEET irregularities and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that the issue should be deliberated. Days ago, in the state Assembly, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke on the 'Dravidian Algorithm,' explaining that Tamil Nadu understood much ahead of other states whether 'NEET is good or bad.'